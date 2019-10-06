Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers, late Saturday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Rain arrives tonight and it remains cool. Most of it will fall while many are sleep. Sunday becomes brighter and milder. More sunshine, most of next week.

A weakening cold front arrives, Sunday night. Clouds will lower and thicken, and the front will be strong enough to drop some scattered showers by 11 p.m. ET and afterward. A majority of the moisture will fall in the wee- and pre-dawn-hours of Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:36 a.m. ET.

Sunday morning will be cool and wet with scattered showers, mainly before 11 a.m. ET. Families must be careful on wet roads going to and from morning services and other activities.

Sunday afternoon will be sunnier and milder. Highs will be in the upper 60s.Great weather for going to the pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

Sunshine will dominate most of next week, including Yom Kippur. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s and lows will be in the 40s and low 50s. Yom Kippur begins Tuesday evening with sunset around 7 p.m. ET.

