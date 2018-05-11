Metro Detroit weekend construction road closures planned for May 11-14, 2018

DETROIT - Here are the Michigan Department of Transportation's weekend construction road closures planned for May 11 through May 14, 2018.

Reminder: Westbound I-696 CLOSED FROM I-94 to I-75 till November

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75, south of Caniff, right lane closed, 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne - EB M-8 (Davison) at I-75, right lane closed, 3 open, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB M-8 ramps to NB/SB I-75, ramps closed, Fri 9 am-Fri 3pm.

Wayne - EB/WB M-8 at I-75, 2 left lanes closed, 2 right open, Sat 9am-3pm.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - NB/SB M-10 at Martin Luther King, 1 LANE OPEN OVERNIGHTS, 2 closed, 9pm-5am, Mon-Fri.

Wayne - NB M-10 at Martin Luther King, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

M-15: (Ortonville Rd)

Oakland - SB M-15 near Waldon Rd, CLOSED, Sat 9am-11am. NB M-15 OPEN.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne - SB M-85 at Junction, right lane closed, 2 left open, Mon 5am-5/28/18.

Wayne - NB/SB M-85, Springwells to Clark, intermittent single lane closure, 9am-3pm Mon-Fri.

M-153: (Ford Rd)

Wayne - WB Ford, Telegraph to Inkster, 1 RIGHT LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland - NB/SB US-24, M-102 (8 Mile) and 12 Mile, 1 lane open nightly, 8pm-5am, Mon-Fri.

