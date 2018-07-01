Metro Detroiters enjoy great outdoors during scorching heat wave

DETROIT - The heat is no joke. The temperatures are scorching across Metro Detroit.

Several people at Red Oaks Water Park decided to hit the water slide or relax in the lazy river -- both will work in hot weather.

Chaccie Horn, Jameel and her two daughters were just some of many enjoying the water park Sunday.

”Oh my gosh, the wave pool, the slide, lazy river. I love the heat actually, so I been waiting for it and embracing it. I couldn’t wait to get off work, so I could go to the wave pool,” Jameel said.

But as you enjoy the heat in the water, Joseph Delly said you have to be safe, too.

"I buy a lot of sunscreen. I used the lotion one because the spray doesn’t stay on under water,” Delly said.

Not everyone decided to hit the water. Some chose to enjoy the weather in Dequindre Cut. If you don’t like that option either, you can always enjoy the scorching temps indoors with some good ol' A/C.

