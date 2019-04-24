Metro Detroiters hold vigil for 321 killed in Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka

DEARBORN, Mich. - Metro Detroiters gathered Tuesday evening for a vigil condemning Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 321.

People of all faiths joined the vigil at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn to show solidarity.

Churches and hotels were hit by bombings Sunday.

"Today and every day, we should stand up and always say that terrorism is wrong," said Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi, with the Islamic House of Wisdom. "It's a crime against God, a crime against faith, a crime against humanity."

