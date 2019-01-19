Metro Detroiters prep for weekend snowstorm

DETROIT - Metro Detroit is poised to get hit with its first real snowstorm of the season this weekend.

Southeast Michigan has avoided snow for the most part, but the area is supposed to be hit with 2 to 6 inches this weekend. While some Metro Detroit residents are excited for the weather, others aren't so sure about the white stuff's return.

Hear how Metro Detroiters feel about the upcoming snowstorm in the video above

