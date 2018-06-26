Metro Detroiters react to US Supreme Court upholding President Trump's travel ban

DETROIT - President Trump scored a major victory Tuesday as the Supreme Court upheld his travel ban to the U.S. from several primarily Muslim countries. But the recent decision is affecting Muslims in Metro Detroit.

“That’s not fair,” Yousef Ali said when asked his thoughts on the travel ban. “You can’t just ban people from coming to the U.S."

But as of now, that’s what’s happening. This is the third version of the travel ban after previous versions bounced around through the courts.

This travel ban restricts entry into the United States from Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela.

The Trump administration claims it’s for safety reasons, and many people agree with that reasoning.

“We all want safety," Ali said. "We all agree with the safety, but you can’t say I can’t bring my family because of safety. What does my family, my wife, my son, my daughter have to do with safety?”

“I’m afraid that today is one of those shameful times in U.S. history with the Supreme Court rubber stamp hatred," said Michael Steinberg, of the ACLU.

The ban says that Muslims living in the United States might be able to bring their families to the United States, but there is some confusion over the specifics.

