Metro Detroiters who beat brain cancer celebrate 10 years of survival

DETROIT - Three Metro Detroiters who beat the odds and survived brain cancer celebrated 10 years Wednesday at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

"I was told that I'd be lucky that I would make it two more years and that was generous from everything I've been told," Chris Gee said.

But Gee, Sasha Archer and Danielle Gillespie survived an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"Today means i'm supposed to be here, and today means that everybody else that's here is a part of why I'm here," Archer said.

Over the past 10 years, the three have developed relationships with each other and hospital staff.

"How many people i've seen here go over the course of 10 years that you meet and lose, it's just overwhelming," Gillespie said.

A butterfly release was held as part of the celebration to symbolize Gee, Archer and Gillespie's freedom after surviving.

