MI Senate to introduce auto insurance reform bill attacking medical costs

DETROIT - The Michigan Senate is set to unveil its plan to change Michigan's no-fault insurance system, according to Local 4 sources.

The Senate's plan includes a change to the Personal Injury Protection portion of the policy that guarantees a lifetime medical benefit. The plan would allow drivers to choose thier own level of coverage. Essentially, drivers would be able to completely opt out of medical coverage.

The bill would also include a fee schedule for hospitals so they can no longer charge what they want for services related to auto claims.

The bill is expected to be introduced Tuesday in Lansing.

