Michaels to open new store at Macomb Mall in Roseville

Michaels will open a new store at Macomb Mall this month.

The arts and crafts chain will celebrate its grand opening on April 28 at Macomb Mall in Roseville.

The first 100 shoppers on April 28 will receive a free $10 Michaels gift card and there will be hourly prize drawings. The store is planning to continue the grand opening celebration until May 5 with daily doorbusters.

“We’re excited to add Michaels to our amazing store lineup,” said Rebecca Galuppo, Vice President of Marketing. “Macomb Mall is a shopping destination for the east side of the Metro Detroit area; there have been several enhancements over the last six years with more planned in the near future. We pride ourselves on offering shoppers quality name brand stores and Michaels is the perfect addition.”

Macomb Mall originally opened in 1964 and has recently undergone nearly $30 million in improvements. It is home to Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Old Navy, Ulta, H&M and many more. Located at 32233 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI.

