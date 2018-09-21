Michigan AG investigates Catholic church sex crime allegations at state's 7 dioceses

DETROIT - The Michigan attorney general is launching an investigation into sex crime allegations at seven Catholic dioceses.

Attorney General Bill Schuette's office released this statement Friday:

"The Michigan Department of Attorney General has determined that a full and complete investigation of what happened within the Catholic Church is required. This investigation is and will continue to be independent, thorough, transparent, and prompt. My department and this investigation will find out who knew what, and when."

The Michigan Archdiocese said it is prepared to fully cooperate with the investigation and released this statement Friday:

"The Archdiocese of Detroit welcomes the Attorney General's investigation and is prepared to fully cooperate. We have worked closely with authorities from all six counties within our archdiocese since 2002, when we shared past case files involving clergy misconduct and committed to turning over all new allegations regardless of when the alleged abuse occurred. The Attorney General investigation is the next phase of our commitment to transparency and healing.

We have full confidence in our safe environment policies put in place and carefully followed for more than 15 years. We remain committed to protecting everyone – especially children and vulnerable adults – and therefore look forward to working closely with officials to determine if there is more we can do to accomplish this goal."

