Michigan AG: Maryland charity scammed donors for years

LANSING, Mich. - On Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced a Notice of Intended Action and Cease and Desist Order against National Emergency Medicine Association of Edgewood, Maryland, for over 600,000 violations of the Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act.

Violations included operating a fundraising scheme to defraud the public and diverting funds raised for other purposes. Over 30,000 donations totaling nearly $200,000 were received from Michigan donors.

“This group has been scamming people for years, preying on the generosity of Michigan’s donors and inflating the numbers on their financial statements,” said Schuette. “Donors can also protect themselves by researching charities before donating, and by reporting suspicious solicitations to my office.”

National Emergency Medicine Association has seven days to comply with the cease and desist order and 21 days to respond and work on reaching an appropriate agreement. If an agreement cannot be reached, then Schuette plans to bring action in court.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.