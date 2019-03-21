Michigan AG Nessel claims John Engler is dodging investigators in Nassar probe

DETROIT - It was supposed to be a no big deal voluntary interview.

Former MSU interim president John Engler’s attorney agreed to have Engler sit for an interview in Washington next week about the Nassar scandal at the school.

Now, the interview is off, after the Attorney General’s office canceled it. In a lengthy email chain between assistant AG Christina Grossi and Engler attorney Seth Waxman you see what starts out as a professional non-confrontational back-and-forth devolve into tense and accusatory.

The AG’s office understood Engler would not be available for an interview in Michigan.

“So imagine our surprise when we saw photographs of him at MSU basketball games,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Engler’s attorney has fired back and released all the emails between himself and Grossi. Nowhere in his emails does it say Engler would be unavailable in Michigan.

“Your conduct diverges so drastically from the most basic principles of fairness, justice and what is right that you have undermined the integrity of your own investigation,” Waxman writes.

He goes on to say Engler is no longer willing to have a voluntary interview with the AG’s office unless Grossi recuses herself. Nessel says she backs her assistant AG.

“We’ve been trying for a long time to interview John Engler but he’s dodging us at every turn.”

View the documents below:

