Michigan AG Nessel joins effort to defend health care law

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit to defend the federal health care law after a judge declared it unconstitutional.

The Democrat announced Thursday her motion to intervene. Joining her were three other Democratic attorneys general -- Phil Weiser of Colorado, Aaron Ford of Nevada and Thomas Miller of Iowa.

The federal judge in Texas last month declared the Affordable Care Act to be unconstitutional, but its provisions remain in effect while the case is appealed.

"The Affordable Care Act provides important protections – including protecting people with pre-existing conditions – and access to health care for hundreds of thousands of residents in Michigan,” said Nessel on behalf of the governor and the state of Michigan. "We have a strong interest in ensuring that the strongest possible arguments are presented in support of the ACA."

The four states want to join 16 others already opposing the ruling.

Also Thursday, Nessel directed her office to withdraw from eight federal cases in which her Republican predecessor, Bill Schuette, filed amicus briefs. The cases relate to reproductive rights, LGBT discrimination and the separation of church and state.

