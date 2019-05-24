Michigan AG to offer update on Catholic priest sex abuse claims

FILE - In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel attends an event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Clawson, Mich. Nessel said Wednesday, May 22, that a…

LANSING, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday to update her office's investigation into possible sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Michigan.

Nessel's office first opened its investigation last year. Since then investigators have seized thousands of pages of documents from Michigan's seven Catholic districts.

Nessel also said her officer has received more than 400 tips since the start of this year.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

In Feburary, Nessell said she believes there could be as many as 1,000 victims. Hundreds of thousands of documents are being reviewed by authorities.

Since 2002, the Archdiocese of Detroit has not entered into any nondisclosure agreements, unless specifically requested by a survivor of abuse, as required by the Catholic Church.

The archdiocese does not enforce any nondisclosure agreements signed prior to 2002.

The Archdiocese of Detroit has been asked by the attorney general's office to stop its internal review process. These internal investigations are required under church law, and their purpose is to restrict or remove from ministry anyone who has committed sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult.

Victims are encouraged to report any suspected abuse to law enforcement officers rather than church officials on the state’s clergy abuse hotline at 844-324-3374 or online at www.michigan.gov/clergyabuse.

Nessel also challenged the dioceses to set up a fund for victims to be administered by the Attorney General’s office so that victims may get the help needed for the trauma they experienced.

"These investigations are complex and complicated, but we are committed to uncovering the truth and seeking justice for all the victims,” stated Col. Joseph Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We take all leads and tips seriously, and I encourage anyone with information about these cases to contact law enforcement directly."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.