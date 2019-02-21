News

Michigan AG to offer updates on MSU, Catholic Church, Flint investigations

News conference Thursday morning

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Associated Press

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appears on WDIV's Flashpoint. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper, and Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud are holding a joint news conference on Thursday to offer updates on the state's top three investigations:

  • Michigan State University (Nassar)
  • Flint (Water Crisis)
  • Catholic Church (Clergy Abuse)

Nessel, Col. Gasper and Hammoud now have authority and responsibility for these three high-profile investigations. This will be their first public briefing.  

  • The news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Thursday in Lansing. ClickOnDetroit plans to live stream this event. 

All three probes began under Nessel's predecessor, Bill Schuette.

The office is investigating Michigan State University’s handling of Nassar , a former campus doctor convicted of molesting young athletes. A former school president is among those facing charges.

Fifteen officials have been charged over Flint’s lead-tainted drinking water , including seven who have struck deals.

Michigan’s probe of sex abuse by Catholic priests was prompted by a Pennsylvania grand jury report that said more than 1,000 children have been molested in that state since the 1940s.

