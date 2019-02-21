Michigan AG to offer updates on MSU, Catholic Church, Flint investigations

LANSING, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper, and Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud are holding a joint news conference on Thursday to offer updates on the state's top three investigations:

Michigan State University (Nassar)

Flint (Water Crisis)

Catholic Church (Clergy Abuse)

Nessel, Col. Gasper and Hammoud now have authority and responsibility for these three high-profile investigations. This will be their first public briefing.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Thursday in Lansing. ClickOnDetroit plans to live stream this event.

All three probes began under Nessel's predecessor, Bill Schuette.

The office is investigating Michigan State University’s handling of Nassar , a former campus doctor convicted of molesting young athletes. A former school president is among those facing charges.

Fifteen officials have been charged over Flint’s lead-tainted drinking water , including seven who have struck deals.

Michigan’s probe of sex abuse by Catholic priests was prompted by a Pennsylvania grand jury report that said more than 1,000 children have been molested in that state since the 1940s.

