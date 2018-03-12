Michigan AG warns of fake NCAA basketball tournament tickets for games in Detroit

DETROIT - The Michigan attorney general is reminding college basketball fans to be wary of fake tickets for the NCAA basketball tournament games at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Attorney General Bill Schuette said consumers should "do their research and know the false sales tactics before making any purchases."

"You could be signing yourself up for counterfeit tickets or identity theft," a statement from Schuette reads.

He offered the following tips to consider before buying tickets online:

Know your vendor. If you purchase tickets online, make sure you are buying from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information. Anyone can set up a "spoof" website and make it seem like it is the official website of a legitimate venue or ticket outlet. Counterfeiting is also a common problem on websites that function as online classified postings. When using such sites, consumers should be especially wary of tickets that are listed for sale "by owner," as these tickets are brokered by individual purchasers rather than official venues.

Do your research. If you are unfamiliar with a ticket vendor, you can call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-765-8388 and ask if we have any complaints on file regarding that seller. Remember, however, that the absence of filed complaints does not guarantee a seller's legitimacy; it simply means that we have not received any complaints concerning the vendor.

Use credit. If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Using a credit card gives you the ability to dispute a charge for an event cancellation, or if you receive counterfeit tickets a venue refuses to honor. Choose sellers with histories of satisfied customers, and make sure the online bid amount is listed in American dollars.

Shop securely. If a website begins with "https," the "s" indicates that the website is "secure" when you access the order page of the site where you are asked to enter your personal information. Another indicator of a secure website is an image of a closed lock located at the bottom of your screen. Secure websites take precautions to ensure that others cannot see and copy the personal information you provide.

Inspect your tickets. Physically inspect your tickets if you purchase them through a third-party source. The venue may also offer feedback about unique features of authentic tickets. Examine the tickets for discrepancies, including text misspellings, official hologram omissions, and bar code irregularities. Remember, if you're getting a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

If you have a complaint regarding tickets you purchased online, please contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at:

Consumer Protection Division

P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, MI 48909

517-373-1140

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Find the online complaint form here.

Michigan State to open NCAA Tournament in Detroit

The Michigan State Spartans earned a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 14 seed Bucknell in the first round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Read more about the matchup here.

Here is the schedule for tournament games at Little Caesars Arena:

FRIDAY -- March 16, 2018 -- 12:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Cal State, Arkansas vs. Butler

FRIDAY -- March 16, 2018 -- 7 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Bucknell, TCU vs. Arizona State/Syracuse

SUNDAY -- March 18, 2018 -- 6 p.m.

Session 3 -- Matchup to be determined

