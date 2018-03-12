Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette releases statement on March Madness ticket scams

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette speaks during a press conference outside the Supreme Court after going before the Supreme Court in 'Schuette v. Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action' on October 15, 2013 in Washington, DC.

LANSING, Mich. - With the National College Athletic Association's (NCAA) men's basketball tournament tipping off this week, Michigan's Attorney General issued a statement advising people to be careful of online ticket scams.

"Some people are willing to spend top dollar on travel far and wise to see their favorite team compete in the biggest basketball tournament of the year," Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said. "Michigan consumers should do their research and known the false sales tactics before making any purchases. You could be signing yourself up for counterfeit tickets or identity theft."

Schuette also suggests to follow these tips before buying tickets online:

Know your vendor: Buy from a reputable website, especially before providing personal financial information. Consumers should be careful of tickets listed for sale "by owner."

Do your research: If you are not familiar with a particular ticket vendor, contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-765-8388, and ask them if they have any complaints on file from the seller you are unfamiliar with.

Use credit: It is recommended you buy tickets using a credit card because it gives you the ability to dispute a charge for an event cancellation or if you receive counterfeit tickets a venue refuses to honor.

Shop securely: Make sure the URL on the website begins with "https," as the "s" stands for "secure." A closed lock image, which is located at the bottom, is another way of knowing you are shopping securely.

Inspect your tickets: It is recommended you physically examine your ticket if you buy it through a third-party, specifically for text misspellings, official hologram omissions and bar code irregularities.

For general complaints regarding tickets bought online, contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 517-373-1140. You can fax them at 517-241-3771, or through mail at P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, Michigan, 48909. You can also fill out an online complaint form by clicking here.

