Michigan awards $4.5M in ‘mobility' grants to help seniors

DETROIT - The state of Michigan has announced its final round of “mobility” grants to spur ways to help transport seniors, people with disabilities and veterans with autonomous vehicles and other technology.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top officials in her administration announced $4.5 million in funding Tuesday at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show. Projects to receive short-term funds include an autonomous electric shuttle at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center and an online booking and trip-management platform for special transportation services for people with disabilities in metro Detroit.

Also getting funds are a ride-sharing app for paratransit in Grand Rapids and a ride-sharing platform in the central Upper Peninsula.

Whitmer says mobility technology “can impact and improve the quality” of people’s lives.

The first round of grants was announced in October.

