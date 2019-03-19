Michigan bar owner facing charges for serving alcohol to group of minors

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. - A Michigan bar owner is facing charges after police discovered more than a dozen minors drinking at his bar.

The Benzie County Sheriff's Office told WPBN that deputies were called to Limberjacks Bar in Honor in February. When they arrived they found about 30 college students sitting at tables drinking beer out of red solo cups.

The students were with the Notre Dame Ski Team and told deputies no one had checked their IDs.

Thirteen of the students were given minor in possession citations.

“We also learned from the kids that this has happened in the past,” Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel told WPBN. “That this information has been passed down from year to year to year that when you go up to Benzie County go to this particular spot and don’t worry about your age limitation.”

Bar owner. identified as Richard Lewis, is facing charges for furnishing alcohol to minors.

