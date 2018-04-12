Michigan-based 'Shib Sibs' to not compete in the upcoming figure skating season

CANTON, Mich. - Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani announced Thursday they will not compete during the 2018-19 figure skating season.

"Our experience at the Olympic Games was the result of four years of relentless training and dedication,” Maia said. “While we are still young and love competing and performing, we have exciting projects that we have the opportunity to work on both together and individually.”

The Shibutani siblings have won two U.S. titles, three World medals and have placed at the last 14 consecutive U.S. Championships. They capped off their 2017-18 campaign with a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, becoming the first ice dancers of Asian descent and the first team of American siblings to win an Olympic ice dance medal. They also won a bronze medal in the Olympic Figure Skating Team Event alongside six of their teammates.

“We are currently touring with 'Stars on Ice' and have plans to skate, train and create new programs for shows we will be skating in throughout the year,” Alex said. “The support we have received from everyone around the world has been amazing, and we are so grateful. We are incredibly excited about our new projects and opportunities and look forward to sharing them with everyone soon.”





Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.