Michigan bill cuts aid to colleges that don't meet post-Nassar rules

Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. - A budget bill advancing in Michigan would cut universities' funding by 10 percent if they don't comply with new proposed requirements prompted by the Larry Nassar sexual assault case at Michigan State University.

A state House panel unanimously approved the spending measure Thursday, a day after a Senate committee voted to require that the governing board of each university receive notice of any possible campus sexual misconduct.

Differences between the bills will be resolved by summer.

The House legislation would cut universities' aid if they use in-house medical experts in Title IX investigations, which critics say let Nassar escape detection in 2014.

Nassar, a former doctor at Michigan State, was fired in 2016 after a victim went public. He was later sentenced for molesting girls during treatments.

