Michigan birth rates plunge 18 percent in nearly 2 decades

Birth rates in Michigan have been on the decline.

Between 2000 and 2017 there was an 18 percent drop in birth rates. That's the second-highest drop in the United States.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Demographers believe one reason is that there are fewer women of childbearing age and the ones who are have more education, which could lead to delays in getting married and having their first child.

The last big birth year in Michigan was in 1990 and the rate has been decreasing ever since.

Kurt Metzger is the mayor of Pleasant Ridge and is also a retired demographer. He said the real worry for Michigan is that the smaller number of people entering the working class could lead to an economic problem.

The decrease in birth rates is happening in several states, not just Michigan.

