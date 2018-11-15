Michigan Catholic Diocese releases list of priests accused of misconduct dating back to 1971

GAYLORD, Mich. - A Roman Catholic diocese in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula has released a list naming 10 priests accused of sexual misconduct dating back to 1971.

The list was recently made public on the website of the Diocese of Gaylord . Eight of the priests have died while the other two have been removed from public ministry.

The diocese says the most recent credible incident of sexual abuse of a minor involving clergy in the Diocese of Gaylord is alleged to have occurred three decades ago.

The release of the list comes amid a state investigation of sexual abuse by priests being led by the Michigan attorney general’s office.

The Diocese of Gaylord includes the 21 most northern counties of the Lower Peninsula. The area includes 75 parishes and nearly 54,000 Catholics.

Here's the list:

Patrick Barrett

Permanently removed from public ministry 2002

Deceased 2006

Ronald Gronowski

Permanently removed from public ministry 2002

Lionel Harnish

Removed from ministry 1986

Deceased 2007

James Holtz

Permanently removed from public ministry 2002

Benedict Marciulionis

Removed from ministry 1981

Deceased 2000

Raymond Pilarski

Permanently removed from public ministry 2006

Deceased 2017

Terrence Raymond

Left priesthood 1985

Deceased 1986

Robert Gordon Smith

Deceased 1990

Priests from Religious Orders against whom credible and substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while they served in the Diocese of Gaylord:

Laurus Rhode, OFM

Removed from diocese and returned to Religious Order 1993

​Deceased 1995

Leo Olschaysken, O. Praem

Removed from diocese and returned to Religious Order 1974

Deceased

