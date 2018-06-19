Michigan Central Station clock returned by thief

Officials from Ford acquired a clock from the Michigan Central Station last week. It was stolen years ago. (Ford Motor Company)

DETROIT - A clock from the Michigan Central Station was anonymously returned after two decades of being missing.

An anonymous call from the person who had the clock to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn helped lead to the clock being recovered.

Text messages were then sent back and forth by the anonymous person and Ford Motor Land Development Corp. The thief admitted they had the clock and left it leaning against a building on Lawton, between Warren and Buchanan.

The clock was then successfully recovered by Ford employees.

The train station shut down in 1988 and has since seen thieves take many items left behind, including the iconic clock.

Ford Motor Company is holding a party Tuesday at the station that is open to the public. There are already 5,000 people signed up to attend the party.

