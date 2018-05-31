Michigan Central Station, old DPS Book Depository in Corktown have new owner

DETROIT - Michigan Central Station, the long-decaying, ultimate symbol of Detroit blight, was transferred Wednesday from the Moroun family to a mystery company.

The old Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, which is right next to the train station, was also transferred. Residents in Corktown said they know the "mystery company" is Ford.

Michigan Central Station has been sitting in Corktown like a hulking shell since 1988. But now, the shell sits overlooking an area where interesting things are happening.

The train station and the book depository have now been moved out of the control of Ambassador Bridge owner Matty Moroun. Corktown residents expect Ford Motor Co., which was known to be interested in the properties, to be announced as the new owner.

"There's going to be benefits and some negativity," resident Timothy Price said.

Ford has already moved its autonomous vehicle crew to a rehabbed building in Corktown. It appears Corktown is on the verge of going corporate.

"It's great," Price said. "They're putting in the investment in Detroit. We need that back. We can't just rely on Dan Gilbert."

