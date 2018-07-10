Michigan church missionaries back home after violent protests stranded them in Haiti

TROY, Mich. - They're a few days late, but a group of students from a Troy church returned home from Haiti on Tuesday after violent protests left them stranded.

Original story: Violent protests in Haiti leave Michigan church group stranded

The group from Kensington Church was on a mission trip when the Haitian government said it was going to raise fuel prices. It led to widespread violence and many flights were canceled, including the group's flight home Saturday.

The young adults said they didn't feel threatened and many Haitians were extremely protective of them.

Groups from South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Alabama are also stranded in Haiti, and the U.S. Embassy in the nation has warned that U.S. citizens should shelter in place.

