Michigan Civil Air Patrol celebrates new squadron in Detroit

DETROIT - The Civil Air Patrol, a longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary is celebrating its new squadron here in Detroit.

The 100th Composite Squadron was formed six months ago, and since then, has almost 50 members, including 30 cadets between the ages of 12 and 18.

The Civil Air Patrol is responsible for a majority of the search and rescue missions in the U.S., as well as disaster relief.

"We do 80 percent of the search and rescue in inland U.S.," Maj. Frank Ross said. "If a plane goes down and someone needs rescue, the organization does that with cadets and adults."

The Civil Air Patrol has a unique youth development program for their cadets, which teaches aviation, leadership and emergency services.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.