Michigan congressman leads effort requesting aid from CDC over measles outbreaks

MICHIGAN - Congressman Andy Levin this week sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requesting immediate state and local support to address ongoing outbreaks of the measles virus. The letter was signed by 16 Members of Congress across 9 states.

RELATED: What to do if you might have been exposed to measles

“We see headlines almost daily about new measles cases that are endangering children and elderly people in Michigan and around the country,” Congressman Levin said. “This is a preventable disease that we have eradicated in the U.S. before. We’re asking the CDC to provide any support it can to local and state agencies that are already working hard to curb further outbreaks.

“I’m optimistic that we can prevent a greater public health emergency, but it will require cooperation and an aggressive public information campaign. I believe the CDC and state and local agencies are up to the task.”

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 39 recorded measles cases in Michigan this year.

Measles is extremely contagious disease that can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. As of Monday, 465 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in the U.S. across 19 states – more than the total number of cases recorded in 2015, 2016, 2017 or 2018.

Per the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michiganders are urged to contact their health care provider or local health department about getting vaccinated for measles if they have not been vaccinated. A complete listing of local health departments is available here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.