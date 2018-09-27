Michigan construction projects to resume immediately after contractors, union reach agreement

DETROIT - Michigan construction projects will resume immediately after contractors and the operating engineers' union reached an agreement through the 2018 construction season, Gov. Rick Snyder said.

“This is great news and I appreciate that both sides were able to see how important the work they do is to the safety and quality of life for all Michiganders,” Snyder said. “The vital work of getting Michigan’s roads repaired should not have stalled, but the important thing now is that projects will be getting back on track. A long-term solution to the contract negotiations still needs to be worked out, but that can and should be done after this construction season is completed.”

Negotiations between the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association and Operating Engineers 324 broke down this week, forcing MITA to recruit out-of-state, non-union workers.

Now, the two sides have come to a short-term agreement.

Here are the terms of the agreement, according to Snyder:

MITA will end the lockout on all projects

The operating engineers will have their workers report to work immediately

The priority for work will be for projects that can be completed prior to significant winter weather arriving

Other projects will continue for as long as possible, including work to prepare them for safe winter travel if they cannot be completed

Contractors and OE324 will use professional mediation through the winter to help them with negotiations for a new contract

“I understand the frustration this has caused but our association has an important responsibility to our members who are committed to doing the best work they can to build and maintain Michigan’s infrastructure on behalf of taxpayers,” said Mike Nystrom, executive vice president and secretary of MITA. “We appreciate the Governor’s commitment to resolving this issue in a satisfactory manner for both sides so we can get these road projects underway again. Our members will work with MDOT to get things wrapped up as quickly as possible and get lanes open again for motorists.”

“Our members are ready to get back on their machines and get these projects done across the state — and look forward to working again as soon as we can,” said Ken Dombrow, president of OE324. “We still have issues to work out and will represent the best interests of our members throughout those negotiations, as we always have. We appreciate Gov. Snyder’s willingness to not take sides and to remain focused on finding a way to get the work done. The operating engineers of Michigan have an important job to do and we’re happy that now they can start doing it again.”

MITA recruits out-of-state workers

After negotiations broke down between contractors and the engineers, MITA announced it would try to hire outside help to continue road work before winter.

MITA advertised for the jobs, such as experienced excavator operators, to work during a possible job-action at a construction company in Michigan.

The job paid $57.26 an hour with a 60-hour guarantee for someone who deploys on the assignment and is ready, willing and able to work each scheduled shift.

MITA told Local 4 it already brought in some workers who did minor work such as saw cutting, but the affected construction sites remained silent.

Contract talks originally broke down

Even after Snyder got involved in the contract talks, negotiations came to an abrupt halt between MITA and the union.

Snyder hoped a new round of negotiations would get workers back on the job, but negotiations ended with union operators leaving the bargaining table, saying officials had reneged on a handshake deal.

Staff members at the governor's office were fuming over the claims.

Snyder threatened to put National Guard heavy equipment operators behind the wheel to get the construction projects going again.

"We are deeply disappointed that MITA is now torpedoing our agreement with the Gov. Rick Snoyder administration that would have brought workers and contractors together," Dombrow said in a statement. "The only fair way to resolve this dispute is for OE 324 leaders to meet with the governor immediately so that we can get back to work fixing the roads."

"There was no deal torpedoed," Nystrom said. "We want to get back to work. Operating Engineers 324 put out a release that is flat-out filled with lies to the public and its membership."

OE 324 had a lot more to say about the situation.

“Operating Engineers 324 has bent over backwards during this entire process to make sure that critical road projects are completed without pain and inconvenience for Michigan drivers. Our road builders showed up every day to do their job, even without a contract since June,” Dombrow said.

Macomb County business owner angered by lockout

During the bitter road work stoppage, a Macomb County business owner along I-696 said engineers need to get back to work fast.

The collateral damage from the work stoppage along projects such as those on I-75 and I-696 hurt small businesses.

Tony Contrera, the owner of Mr. Furnace in Macomb County, said the work stoppage is costing him thousands of dollars per day.

"It's hurting our business," Contrera said. "It really is."

Contrera said it costs him about $35 per hour to operate a single worker, and now, with drive times doubling and tripling because of traffic, he's struggling to make ends meet.

"I'm at about a $2,300 a day loss, which is almost $600,000 a year," Contrera said.

He said his customers are irritated about the long wait times. Normally, the business tries to get to customers within 30 minutes, but now, that's not happening.

"It's an hour and a half to go out and an hour and a half to go back," Contrera said.

Warren mayor asks for state of emergency

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts asked the state of Michigan to declare an official state of emergency over construction issues caused by the I-696 project delay.

Fouts said the blocked roads and the fact that none of the construction workers were working left Warren in gridlock.

Fouts said it was more than an inconvenience, but a public safety issue in possible emergency situations.

"We have a situation that police and fire can't deal with," Fouts said. "Right now, our police and fire are compromised because there's no room. There's no place for them to go."

