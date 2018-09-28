Michigan Corrections Department announces inmate calling rate reduction

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Corrections announced Thursday prisoners and their families will pay less for phone calls following contract negotiations with its telecommunications provider, GTL.

The contract will reduce phone call rates from 20 cents per minute for prepaid calls, 21 cents per minute for debit calls, and 25 cents per minute for collect calls, to 16 cents per minute for all phone calls.

The reduced rates will go into effect Oct. 8 and are expected to save prisoners and their friends and family nearly $7.5 million a year.

The contract also eliminates a $3 automated payment transaction fee that applies to deposits into prepaid accounts, leading to $3 million in additional annual savings for prisoners and their loved ones.

The cost reductions were negotiated to encourage prisoners to connect more frequently with loved ones, who can serve as a vital source of positive support.

“Keeping prisoners connected with their friends and family members while incarcerated is a key factor in determining their future success and reducing their risk of re-offense,” said Corrections Department Director Heidi Washington. “We hope this rate reduction and fee elimination will help strengthen ties between prisoners and their support systems, leading to better lives and safer communities.”

PrisonPolicy.org reports the wages for a prisoner in Michigan are between $0.14 and $0.56 an hour.

