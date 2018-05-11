Michigan county in Thumb won't pursue opioid makers in lawsuit

BAD AXE, Mich. - A county at the tip of Michigan's Thumb is bucking a trend: It won't join a lawsuit against the makers of opioid drugs.

Cities and counties across Michigan are suing drug companies and retailers over the consequences of excessive opioid use. They want the companies to reimburse them for the costs of responding to the crisis.

But Huron County won't participate after a unanimous vote this week by commissioners. The Huron Daily Tribune says officials are concerned about the time it would take to determine the costs. County attorney Stephen Allen says it could take a full work week.

Allen says there would be additional commitments when the litigation picks up steam.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.