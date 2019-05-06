Michigan couple arrested after $20K of meth, fake money found inside home

Brian Conrad, 28, and Nicole Hastings, 30, were arrested Tuesday in possession of large amounts of meth, fake money, and an unregistered handgun. (Traverse Narcotics Team/WPBN)

A Michigan couple was arrested last week after police found meth, fake money and a loaded handgun inside their home.

Brian Conrad, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Nicole Hastings, 30, of Traverse City, were arrested Tuesday after a search warrant executed at the home in the Traverse City area resulted in the discovery of eight ounces of crystal methamphetamine (worth more than $20,000), a loaded unregistered handgun and $1,800 worth of fake money, WPBN reports.

Information was gathered through a joint investigation between the Traverse Narcotics Team and the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Department, which lead to the search warrant and arrests.

Conrad and Hastings were both charged with maintaining a drug house, delivery and manufacturing of meth and felony firearm.

