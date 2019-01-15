Michigan couple arrested for operating meth lab with their 5-year-old child inside home, police say

GAYLORD, Mich. - A Michigan couple were arrested Friday for running a meth lab inside a home where their 5-year-old child lived, according to authorities.

Officials from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement arrested Allen Robert Millsap, 33, and Angel Marie Kuznicki-Quinn, 36, at their Gaylord home in the 1700 block of Springwood Avenue, police said.

Detectives received a tip from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and searched the home early Friday morning, officials said.

Millsap, Kuznicki-Quinn and their 5-year-old child were at the home during the search, police said.

Detectives found equipment used to manufacture methamphetamine, hazardous waste from the production process, drug paraphernalia and other evidence related to the use and production of meth, according to authorities.

It was the first math lab seized by SANE in 2019, officials said.

The couple were arraigned Friday at 87-A District Court on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, if convicted.

Allen Robert Millsap (WDIV)

Angel Marie Kuznicki-Quinn (WDIV)

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of the health risks and environmental dangers of meth, especially for unsuspecting victims, such as public safety officials, first responders and community members who may accidentally come across a methamphetamine manufacturing operation,” SANE Lt. Ken Mills said.

SANE was helped by Michigan State Police officials, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Otsego County firefighters and Gaylord police.

Residents can report the manufacturing, sale or use of meth to SANE by calling 800-621-8651. Callers can remain anonymous.

