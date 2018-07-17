Michigan couple charged with killing their 18-month-old son

Left to right: A July 16, 2018 booking photo of Alexander Birkenmeyer and a 2015 booking photo of Andrea Todd. (Kent County Sheriff's Office)

WYOMING, Mich. - A Michigan couple is facing murder charges in the death of their 18-month-old son.

Alexander Birkenmeyer, 30, and 26-year-old Andrea Todd were charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in the death of their 18-month-old son Yurik Birkenmeyer.

WOOD TV8 reports Wyoming police officers responded to a report of a child who wasn't breathing back in March. When officers arrived, the child was dead.

The couple was was arrested Monday after a "lengthy investigation" into the child's death.

The murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison; involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $7,500 in fines. The second-degree child abuse charge is a 10-year felony.

A judge set the couple’s bond at $750,000 cash surety. Birkenmeyer and Todd’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 25.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.