Michigan Department of Health awards more than $750k in grants to eliminate child lead exposure

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, on behalf of Michigan’s Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission, announced Thursday the recipients of $757,513 in grant funds to eliminate child lead exposure.

One-time grants of up to $75,000 were awarded through a request process to 11 local health departments, nonprofit organizations, universities and other entities for projects that demonstrate innovative approaches to the elimination of child lead exposure.

Projects include lead prevention services for pregnant women and families; infant and toddler home screening; mobile lead testing; incorporating lead education into existing food-growing nutrition programs; soil sampling; and improving housing codes related to lead identification and exposure.

The City of Detroit Health Department will receive $150,000, District Health Department 10 will receive $66,726 and the Jackson County Health Department will receive $15,805.

The Institute for Population Health Inc., Health Homes Coalition of West Michigan Inc., the National Center for Healthy Housing, Our Kitchen Table, Oakland County Health Division, Southeastern Michigan Health Association/CLEARCorps Detroit and Michigan State University will receive $75,000 each.

For more information about CLEEC and the Action Plan, visit Michigan.gov/leadcommission.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.