Road closures: MDOT crews work to fill Metro Detroit potholes as roads crumble

DETROIT - Michigan Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock, filling potholes across Metro Detroit.

Shannon Lazovski knows all about the pothole season firsthand.

“The pothole season is the worst. I’ve seen it. I had to replace six tires," she said.

That happened in just three weeks.

“After the first incident of having three tires replaced, one week later, another tire, and then three days after that, I got another flat,” Lazovski said.

That’s why she’s glad to see the crews patching up the holes that are causing so much damage.

Contracted crews repairing the worst of the pavement on I-696, I-75, and US-24 (Telegraph) will work during dry days, while county crews continue patrolling for potholes. Work occurs during the morning and afternoon rush to get as much done during dry weather. At times, only one lane may be open.

There will be daily closures. Closures for a specific day can be found here.

MDOT crews will be making daily, emergency repairs several areas across Metro Detroit:

WB I-696 in Oakland County:

Coolidge to US-24: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- Only 1 right lane open, 3 left closed



EB I-696 in Macomb County:

Dequindre to Mound: -- 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

Mound to Hoover: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- Only 1 right lane open, 3 left closed



I-75 in Oakland County:

SB I-75 from Crooks to Big Beaver: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- Only left lane open, 2 right closed (exit to Big Beaver CLOSED)

US-24/Telegraph in Oakland:

SB US-24 from Orchard Lake to Long Lake: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. -- Only 1 left lane open, 2 right closed (Orchard Lake ramp to SB US-24 CLOSED)

