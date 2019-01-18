Michigan DNR: 2 men confess to unrelated wolf poaching incidents

A gray wolf shot in Ontonagon County Saturday is shown. A Menominee County man has admitted shooting the animal with a rifle. (DNR)

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says officers obtained confessions from two men suspected in two separate, unrelated wolf poaching incidents.

Both men are from the Upper Peninsula. The incidents happened in Ontonagon and Menominee counties. The case is being reviewed for possible charges.

Gray wolves are a protected species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973 and as such, can only legally be killed in defense of human safety.

The names of the men – a 58-year-old from Greenland and a 67-year-old from Menominee Township – are being withheld pending their arraignments.

“Wolves are examples of important wildlife species that play a critical predator role in the ecosystems of the Upper Peninsula,” said Lt. Ryan Aho, a district law supervisor in Marquette. “Our conservation officers did some great work in obtaining confessions from these two individuals who killed wolves collared for study purposes by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.”

The DNR investigates and pursues vigorous prosecution of any wolf poaching cases. Illegally killing a wolf is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both, and the cost of prosecution.

Suspected poaching violations may be reported 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the DNR's Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Wolves killed in poaching incidents are typically sent to the DNR’s Wildlife Disease Laboratory in Lansing, where necropsies are performed.

