Michigan DNR awards more than $1.4 million in grants for outdoor recreation improvements

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources awarded $1,468,900 million worth of Recreation Passport grants to renovate and improve 22 outdoor recreation areas.

See a full list of grant recipients below.

The grants will fund playground development and renovations, sports and fitness facility development and improvements, trail and walkway development, ski run development, park and picnic area improvements and improved accessibility for users of all abilities.

The grants are funded by the purchase of Recreation Passports. The passes, which are needed to enter state parks, cost $11 for vehicles and $6 for motorcycles.

Related: Benefits of purchasing a Michigan Recreation Passport

Communities in Berrien, Delta, Dickinson, Genesee, Grand Traverse, Houghton, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Lenawee, Menominee, Montcalm, Montmorency, Oakland, Oscoda, Presque Isle, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola, Van Buren and Wayne counties all received funding.

A total of 73 grant applications seeking $4.8 million in funding applied. The chosen recipients demonstrated projects designed to increase public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.

“The Recreation Passport is all about getting more people outside, more often, to enjoy Michigan’s natural resources and many outdoor recreation opportunities,” said DNR grants manager Dan Lord. “The Recreation Passport grant program makes it possible for us to work together to make a lot of good things happen at the local level. For many communities, that means more opportunities to discover a new outdoor hobby, hike or paddle a trail, or simply enjoy the day in a clean, safe park with family and friends.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.