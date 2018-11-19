Michigan DNR investigating illegal killing of two bull elk in Northern Lower Peninsula

The Michigan DNR is investigating an elk poaching incident in Northern Michigan.

Here's the info from the DNR:

Michigan conservation officers in the northern Lower Peninsula are investigating the illegal killing of two bull elk, north of Atlanta.

The carcasses of the two animals were discovered Saturday off Montmorency County Road 622, near Roth Road. The location is about 7 miles north of Atlanta, just south of Clear Lake State Park.

“Both elk were shot, likely sometime around Nov. 15,” said Lt. James Gorno, a district law supervisor with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in Gaylord. “If anyone saw anything or has any information that would assist with the investigation, we’d like to hear from them.”

Tips may be left anonymously, and monetary rewards often are offered for information that leads to the arrest of violators.

To contact investigators, please call the DNR Law Enforcement Division at the Gaylord Operations Center at 989-732-3541 or call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800.

Michigan conservation officers are fully commissioned state peace officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety and protect citizens by providing general law enforcement duties and lifesaving operations in the communities they serve.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.