Michigan DNR seeking volunteers to help at state parks in February

By Amber Ainsworth
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to work at state parks and recreation areas in February.

Volunteers are needed to help locate and cut non-native, invasive shrubs that threaten to crowd out native plants and disrupt balance in high-quality ecosystems. Volunteers should bring work gloves, drinking water and wear long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

Get a volunteer registration form here.

