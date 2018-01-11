Michigan DNR seeking volunteers to help at state parks in January

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to work at state parks in January.

Volunteers are needed to help locate and cut non-native, invasive shrubs that threaten to crowd out native plants and disrupt balance in high-quality ecosystems. Volunteers should bring work gloves, drinking water and wear long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

Get a volunteer registration form here.

Southeast Michigan workdays

Saturday, Jan. 20: Belle Isle Park (Wayne County), 9 a.m. to noon

Sunday, Jan. 21: Highland Recreation Area (Oakland County), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Waterloo Recreation Area (Jackson County), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Highland Recreation Area (Oakland County), 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Southwest Michigan workdays

Saturday, Jan. 20: Saugatuck Dunes State Park (Allegan County), 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park (Muskegon County), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

