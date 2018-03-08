Michigan DNR seeking volunteers to help at state parks in March

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to work at state parks and recreation areas in March.
Volunteers are needed to help locate and cut non-native, invasive shrubs that threaten to crowd out native plants and disrupt balance in high-quality ecosystems. Volunteers should bring work gloves, drinking water and wear long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes.
Get a volunteer registration form here.
Southeast Michigan workdays
- Saturday, March 10: Bald Mountain Recreation Area (Oakland), 9 a.m. to noon
- Sunday, March 11: Pinckney Recreation Area (Washtenaw), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 17: Belle Isle Park (Wayne), 9 a.m. to noon
- Saturday, March 17: Highland Recreation Area (Oakland), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, March 18: Waterloo Recreation Area (Washtenaw), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 31: Highland Recreation Area (Oakland), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Southwest Michigan workdays
- Saturday, March 17: Fort Custer Recreation Area (Kalamazoo), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 17: Warren Dunes State Park (Berrien), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, March 31: Saugatuck Dunes State Park (Allegan), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
