Michigan doctor arrested for sex crimes involving patients at addiction clinic

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan doctor was arrested this week for sex crimes involving patients.

Dr. Steven Scranton, who practiced medicine in Grand Rapids Township, was arrested on Monday after police searched his Rockford home.

He was charged Wednesday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving force or coercion and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving personal injury.

“It can be difficult to even find the words that would appropriately convey how appalling this kind of behavior is,” Kent County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Joel said.

WOODTV reports the department launched an investigation into Scranton in November 2017 after staff notified authorities of "inappropriate conduct" involving Scranton.

The victims in the case are women in between the ages of 25 and 49, all of whom were being treated for some form of opioid addiction.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Andy Hinds at 616-632-6192 or Detective Jason Russo at 616-632-6136.

