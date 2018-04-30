Michigan doctor arrested for sex crimes involving patients at addiction clinic found dead

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan doctor who was arrested in February for sex crimes involving patients has been found dead.

Steven Edward Scranton, who practiced medicine in Grand Rapids Township, was arrested in February after police searched his Rockford home.

He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving force or coercion and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving personal injury.

WOODTV reports the department launched an investigation into Scranton in November 2017 after staff notified authorities of "inappropriate conduct" involving Scranton.

The victims in the case are women in between the ages of 25 and 49, all of whom were being treated for some form of opioid addiction.

Scranton was reported to have left his home last week and had been suicidal, according to WOODTV.

Scranton was found dead in Montcalm County on Saturday night after tips from media coverage led police to his vehicle. His body was found a short distance from it, where authorities said he killed himself.

