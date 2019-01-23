Michigan driver arrested after trooper finds 52 grams of meth, stolen gun during minor traffic stop

Meth and a stolen handgun were recovered during a traffic stop on Jan. 20, 2019. (WDIV)

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan driver was arrested Sunday when a trooper discovered 52 grams of meth and a stolen handgun during a minor traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Police said a 28-year-old Houghton Lake man was stopped at 10:10 a.m. Sunday on M-55 near Tower Hill Road in Roscommon Township for suspected registration and insurance violations.

The traffic stop evolved into a roadside investigation, and an MSP trooper found 52 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun that had been stolen in Indiana, according to authorities.

Officials said there is evidence the man planned to distribute the meth to several people in northern Michigan.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property and use of a firearm during a felony.

He was taken to the Roscommon County Jail and released on bond before his arraignment, police said.

Authorities said he will be arraigned Feb. 7 in 82nd District Court.

