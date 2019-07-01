Michigan driver pulled over, in possession of heroin, fentanyl, state police say

ANTIOCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan driver was pulled over earlier this year with heroin and fentanyl in his car, according to state police.

Amos Martin, 27, of Traverse City, was stopped around 5:25 p.m. March 29 for speeding on M-115 near 22 1/2 Mile Road, police said.

Amos Martin (WDIV)

Troopers said Martin was driving from the Saginaw area and had several packages of suspected heroin in the car.

Police said they found six packages of suspected heroin and two larger baggies of suspected heroin and syringes. The suspected drugs weighed about 5.3 grams with packaging, according to authorities.

The seized powders were sent to the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory for examination. Lab officials said they found the presence of both heroin and fentanyl in one submitted powder and the presence of fentanyl in another item.

The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office issued a felony warrant charging Martin with delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of heroin and use of narcotics, third offense.

Martin was arrested Thursday and taken to the Wexford County Jail. He was arraigned Friday in 84th District Court and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Drugs confiscated during the traffic stop of Amos Martin, MSP officials say. (WDIV)

