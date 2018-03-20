Michigan driver sentenced to prison for hitting couple walking dogs

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A driver who hit an elderly couple walking their dogs in August in western Michigan, killing one of them and one of their dogs, has been sentenced to at least two years in prison.

Kristina Ryl learned her punishment Monday after earlier reaching a plea agreement in the case. Charges included operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Authorities say 75-year-old Joy Gillette was walking with her 77-year-old husband when Ryl failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road. Gillette died and her husband had serious injuries. Police say one dog died and another returned to the couple's Grand Rapids home.

Ryl said in a statement to the Gillette family that "I hope and pray this sentencing can bring you peace and comfort."



