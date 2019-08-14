Michigan estate sale owner ordered to pay more than $77,500 in restitution

FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

LANSING, Mich. - An estate sale owner from Center Line must pay $77,523.21 in restitution after he defrauded nearly 20 people, according to the Michigan attorney general.

Through his company, R & S Resale, Ronald Robling pocketed the proceeds from sales instead of paying his victims. He is accused of defrauding at least 18 victims of more than $10,000.

Robling pleaded guilty to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise/racketeering, 13 counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee for $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and one count of felony by an agent or trustee.

Robling agreed to a minimum restitution order of $69,763.18 as part of his plea, but that amount was raised after two more victims came forward.

If Robling can pay $25,000 by 8:30 a.m. July 21, 2020, his final sentencing date, the racketeering charge will be dismissed.

