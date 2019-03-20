Michigan father charged in son's overdose death

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - A Michigan father is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the overdose death of his son.

WOOD reports Gary Birkhead, from Van Buren County, has been charged in his son's 2017 overdose.

Cole Birkhead, 16, died after overdosing in Coloma in August 2017, WOOD reports.

Michigan State Police said they have been investigating the death as suspicious for more than a year and confirmed to WOOD on Tuesday that an arrest was made.

Birkhead is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at the county courthouse in South Haven.

