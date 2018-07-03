Michigan firework laws: As 4th of July approaches, critics say law should change

DETROIT - With Fourth of July right around the corner, some critics believe Michigan's fireworks have gotten too big, too many and too often.

State Rep. Henry Yanez introduced a bill that would repeal the current firework law and bring the law back to before aerial fireworks were legal.

Yanez said there's a number of reasons he wants the law to change. including the affect fireworks can have on veterans with PTSD and pets, as well as the mess fireworks make.

If you plan on celebrating the holiday with a bang, be sure you know the law and are careful.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 52 percent of firework injuries occur when someone is misusing fireworks, but 39 percent of the time, injuries were caused by malfunction. The most dangerous culprit? Sparklers, causing 22 percent of injuries.

Michigan fireworks laws:

Fireworks can be used the day before, day of, and day after a national holiday.

Most communities prohibit fireworks between midnight and 8 a.m.

No lighting fireworks while intoxicated.

No shooting off fireworks on public property, school or church properties.

